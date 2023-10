An international film star took the mic at a karaoke session in a Belmullet pub last weekend, to the delight of locals.

Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper brought the house down when he sang Karaoke in McDonnell’s bar in Belmullet on Saturday.

He is filming a new movie “Cry From The Sea” currently being filmed at Ballyglass Lighthouse.

His performance has gone viral on Tiktok.

His co-star in the film, Aidan Quinn played a round of golf in recent days at the world famous Carne Golf links .