A woman whose husband died in May 2021, received a medical appointment for him from the HSE, dated for Monday next, October 9th.

Since her husband’s death the woman is continuously receiving medical appointments for her husband, and as a result is now afraid to open her post, for fear it will cause her further distress.

Her husband died at home, and at the time, she contacted the hospital to inform them of his death, so that they would remove his name from all of appointments that were in the system.

However, the appointments keep coming, and the woman has now contacted Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne about it.

She questions the insensitivity of the HSE and the incompetence of a system that fails to inform of the deaths of patients.

Councillor Kilcoyne says he will raise the matter at the next HSE West Forum with HSE management and has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about what the woman has had to endure…