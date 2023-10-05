A Mayo woman is in a critical condition in an Australian hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on Tuesday night last.

She sustained serious injuries after being shot in a house in the city of Darwin.

The woman, who is originally from the Castlebar area, is the mother of a young child.

Members of her family in Ireland are preparing to travel to Australia to be by her bedside.

It is understood she emigrated around seven years ago and works as a social worker. Her condition is described as critical but stable.

Her name has not been released.

She was stabilised by paramedics at the scene following the incident, before being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a firearm was seized.

Detectives believe that both parties were known to one another.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in the suburb of Millner at around 6.30pm local time (10am Irish time).

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey, of Northern Territory Police, said that "multiple units" were deployed to the scene and the force's Major Crime Squad is investigating the circumstances.