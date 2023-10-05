LGBT Ireland has launched a new campaign aimed at empowering and supporting LGBTQI+ people in Mayo ahead of National Coming Out day on Wednesday, 11th October. “Empowering anthems” is calling on the people of Mayo – allies and members of the community alike - to choose their most inspiring song, share it on social media and make a donation to support the work of LGBT Ireland. All funds raised will go towards supporting LGBT Ireland deliver its services for the LGBTQI+ community in Mayo and across Ireland.

“Coming out is one of the most significant milestones in any LGBTQI+ person’s lifetime, and it can be a hugely challenging and emotional time for people. Fear of rejection and worry for

the future can often create anxiety – however it can also be an incredibly empowering experience and can open up the door to self-acceptance and joy.” That’s according

to Paula Fagan, Chief Executive of LGBT Ireland speaking at the launch of the campaign.

“At the end of the campaign, we will compile and share our playlist of Empowering Anthems

which we hope will help anyone who might be struggling with their identity to feel

empowered and loved, and to remind them that support and help is available to them

through LGBT Ireland.”

Post about your empowering anthem and tag LGBT Ireland.