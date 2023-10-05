Will Mayo County Council accept Local Property Tax (LPT) from the 44 new apartments that have received the green light to proceed from An Bord Pleanala in the last number of days, even though the council had refused planning permission to the same developers to construct 66 apartments at that location?

That was the question asked yesterday by Independent councillor Richard Finn at the monthly meeting of the Claremorris/Swinford Municipal District.

Council planners were taken to task by the councillor, who also cited the value of LIDL to Claremorris, saying it also had to go to an Bord Pleanala to secure planning permission for its new store, after being refused planning by the local authority on the same zoned town centre lands.

He accused planners of having 'no social empathy' and of failing to adequately engage and communicate with potential developers.

He insisted that this is a county planning issue, and advised that he will have plenty to say on Mayo planners at next Monday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

Councillor Finn spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his deep dissatisfaction with a number of Mayo planning decisions, forcing developers to go to the added expense of appealing decisions to An Bord Pleanala….