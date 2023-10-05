Digital Engineering company Tantek 4D is to expand its workforce in its new headquarters in Sligo.

Founded in 2018 by Sligo natives and brothers, Conor & Paul Tansey, Tantek 4D specialise in leveraging geospatial & BIM technologies in developing digital twin solutions for the efficient management of data across the Life Sciences, Data Centre and Semi-Conductor sectors.

The expansion will see the creation of 30 new jobs, with 20 of those based in Sligo and 10 in Dublin.

The jobs will help the company to fulfill its international expansion plans across new markets including Belgium, Spain and Germany.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Mayo deputy Dara Calleary who attended the opening of the company’s new Sligo HQ says “a key priority of government is to foster regional enterprise development and create jobs across all the regions of Ireland. Choosing regional locations as part of expansion plans allows businesses to access a wider pool of talent and creates jobs locally.

Tantek 4D expansion announcement is a great boost for Sligo as well as the wider North-West region and paves the way for this innovative company to significantly scale its business globally”.