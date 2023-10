Childcare graduates need to see something in next week's Budget that will make them want to continue their careers in Ireland.

That's according to Early Childhood Ireland ahead of its meeting TDs and Senators today.

It's calling for an increase in Graduate Premiums on Tuesday to further incentivise the recruitment and retention of new childcare workers.

Frances Byrne is Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland and says employees need to know that they can have a future in this country...