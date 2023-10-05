The main street of Swinford has been left in appalling state after recent works by Irish Water and must be immediately re-instated, according to local Fiannal Fail councillor Adrian Forkan.

The coucillor raised the matter at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Claremorris/Swinford Municipal District.

He explained that the necessary works have caused considerable disruption to local residents and businesses for months now, but said those works now appear to be completed and yet, the condition that the road surfaces have been left in from the Secondary School down out to the Foxford road junction is simply unacceptable.

He called on the local authority to investigate what he termed the now atrocious state of the local road and footpaths…