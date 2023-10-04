The exact amount of interim funding for RTE will not be revealed before the budget.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee today, Minister Catherine Martin said the original request was 34.5 million euro, however this was prior to shortfalls due to unpaid license fees.

She says anything above the Future of Media Commission's recommendations of 16 million euro in the interim would be dependent on RTE publishing its Strategic Plan.

It was confirmed today that framework will not be ready before the budget as previously promised by Director General Kevin Bakhurst.