532 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning.

INMO figures show 419 are in emergency departments, while 113 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 121 patients on trolleys.

That's followed by 40 at Cork University Hospital, and 34 at Sligo University Hospital.

University Hospital is the next most overcrowded with 33 patients on trolleys.

Elsewhere, in this region there are 14 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital.