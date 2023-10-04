The Velorail project in Kiltimagh remains open to group and corporate bookings, but has now closed as a daily tourist facility as the tourism season comes to an end.

Joe Kelly, CEO at IRD Kiltimagh told Midwest News today that the project has experienced a great three months since it opened for its first season at the start of the summer, and added while an exact date for re-opening next year is not yet in place, the facility will re-open as soon as possible for the 2024 tourist season.

The cycle facility, on rail bikes, runs along the old Kiltimagh railway line through kilometres of open countryside.