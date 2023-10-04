More affordable housing needs to be allocated over the next 3 years to help bridge the gap between social and affordable housing.

That's the view of Castlebar councillor Donna Sheridan.

A proposal has been made for 280 A rated houses to be constructed in the Castlebar MD area by 2026, 265 of those will be for social housing while 15 will be for affordable housing.

Councillor Sheridan says income limits for social housing is anywhere from 30 to 35 thousand depending on circumstances, and many people are left in an area where they earn too much for social housing but are still unable to purchase their own home.

That's where the option of affordable housing comes into effect.

Councillor Sheridan says that local authority home loans are also an option for people who wish to buy their own homes and have an income of less than €75k.

The Fianna Fail councillor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.