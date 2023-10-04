For the first time in history, the US House Speaker has been removed from office following a leadership challenge from within his own party.

Kevin McCarthy was elected in January - following 15 rounds of voting - but Donald Trump ally Mat Gaetz triggered a motion to oust him earlier this week.

Kevin McCarthy’s great-grandmother, Mary Heskin, emigrated to the United States from The Neale area, near Ballinrobe, in the 1800s.

The unprecedented manoeuvre laid bare the chaotic levels of squabbling in Republican ranks as they prepare for a 2024 presidential election effort led by Donald Trump.

Mr McCarthy says he won't be running for the position again.