Over 900 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads this year according to latest figures from the Road Safety Authority.

It's holding it's annual conference today with a special focus on reducing serious injuries in road collisions.

It's part of Irish Road Safety week with the RSA asking us to focus in on how we can improve our behaviour behind the wheel.

CEO Sam Waide says while a lot of the focus is on road deaths, hundreds of people have their lives changed forever even when they walk away from a crash.