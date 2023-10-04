The Disability Federation of Ireland is warning the Taoiseach that strike action will be disastrous for thousands of disabled people, and their families.

The dispute centres on workers, employed in community and voluntary sector agencies who are calling for their pay to be restored to parity with HSE staff.

The indefinite action, involving 5 thousand people in 19 organisations will commence on the 17th of October

In a letter to Leo Varadkar, the Federation's CEO John Dolan says failure by the government to resolve it will destroy the hope and confidence of the disability community.