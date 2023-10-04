There is a warning the Irish economy could fall into recession this year.

The Economic and Social Research Institute says rising prices and a fall in exports means a 'sharp' and 'widespread' fall in growth in the final months of this year.

It's advising the government not to cut taxes on budget day beyond what is absolutely necessary to keep wages in line with inflation.

Associate Research Professor with the ESRI Conor O'Toole says it's not the type of recession which will really impact on people's daily lives.