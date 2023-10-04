The Government is being warned to start preparing financially for how climate change will affect Ireland by the end of the decade.

The warning comes from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council who estimates that we will have to spend up to 3 billion euro to meet our climate goals by 2030.

They've released a new report which shows that tax collection will take a massive hit during the transition to a greener economy due to lower excise on fuel and energy use.

Dr Eddie Casey helped to author the report and says we have to start planning now or face the consequences down the line.