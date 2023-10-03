The Minister for Agriculture must meet with organisations representing sheep farmers, to establish how the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) can be utilised to support the sector.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Ballaghaderreen based Claire Kerrane says farming organisations representing sheep farmers have been clear about the impact Brexit has had and the serious need for supports for the sector.

When asked by Deputy Kerrane previously, Minister Charlie McConalogue stated that his Department could not find a link to demonstrate how Brexit has affected the Irish sheep sector, which is required to make use of the reserve fund.

The ICSA have pointed out that Irish sheep farmers are at a competitive disadvantage with British farmers on important EU markets, such as France, when it comes to sheepmeat exports.

Deputy Kerrane says bearing that in mind he Minister needs to relook at using this Brexit Scheme to assist sheep farmers.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew: