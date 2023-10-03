The Mayo Business Awards 2023 will take place next month at The Great National Hotel in Ballina.

This is a great opportunity for businesses across the county to showcase their talents and achievements, boost the reputation and credibility of the brand and expand the business’s network by meeting other organizations and potential customers.

The deadline for submissions and entries for this year’s awards was due to expire at the end of September, but has been extended to this coming Friday October 6.

Mags Downey Martin is CEO of Ballina Chamber.

She has been outlining the reason for the deadline extension and the importance of this event to businesses to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: