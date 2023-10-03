September had temperature records and above average rainfall almost countrywide.

Met Eireann has released its climate statement for the past month.

Air temperatures were above average throughout September with the highest at Oak Park in Carlow when it reached 28.5 degrees.

The lowest temperature recording was at Markree in Sligo when it dropped down to 2.5 degrees.

14 weather stations broke records for high temperatures in September - while 10 had records for lows in the month.

Rainfall totals were almost all above average - however Belmullet only had three quarters the average amount of precipitation for the time of year.

Dublin Airport however had more than twice the usual amount of rain.

Throughout September there were 24 days of rain at both Sherkin Island in Cork and Ireland West Airport.