Yesterday, Monday October 2, O’Donnell’s totalhealth Pharmacy in Charlestown reopened the doors to its original store for the first time this year.

In the early hours of Saturday December 17 2023, the store made national headlines when a lorry, which was carrying offal, crashed into the front of the premises in icy conditions.

Nobody was injured following the incident and the lorry driver was taken safely from the vehicle.

Since then, the store relocated to another premises across the road in Charlestown, while renovation works began on the original.

Over nine months later, O’Donnell’s opened their doors once again to the public back across The Square.

On their Facebook page, O’Donnell’s totalhealth Pharmacy wrote:

“Again, thanks to all for your patience and understanding over the past 9 months or so.

“Best Wishes, Ian, Nuala & All The Team.”