A public meeting will take place in Easkey tonight organised by the Easkey Enhancement Association.

This is the second community gathering of the group, following on from the first and successful meeting two weeks ago.

Across 11 themes discussed at the first meeting, 116 project ideas were thought up with tonight giving those who wish to be involved the opportunity to go through this report in detail.

This meeting takes place tonight at the Old Factory at 7:00pm.

For more information you can visit the Easkey Enhancement Association Facebook page.