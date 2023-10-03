Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

There's 37 patients waiting on trolleys at Sligo university hospital, the third most overcrowded in the country today.

There are 25 patients waiting on a bed at University Hospital Galway and 18 at mayo university hospital.

There is 1 patient waiting on a trolley at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe today.

Nationally, 592 patients are waiting on trolleys, with the highest figures at university Hospital limerick where 101 patients are waiting.