Criminal barristers will take part in a nationwide protest over fees today.

They claim their fees were cut during the austerity years and are looking for them to be restored in line with pay restoration in other parts of the public service.

They're hitting out at what they call "Government inertia" on the issue and say barristers are paid around 40 per cent less in real terms than they were in 2002.

A protest gets underway in Castlebar outside the Court House at 10:00am this morning.

Deirdre Browne BL is a practicing barrister in the western circuit and will be in attendance at the protest in Castlebar.

She spoke ahead of today’s action to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: