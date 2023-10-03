The Rural Ireland Organisation has this morning stated that it has received confirmation from Minister Dara Calleary and the HSE on an important meeting regarding GP cover in Lahardane.

The community of Lahardane were out in protest yesterday as since Sunday they have been without a GP in the area.

Their alternative offer from the HSE is cover at the two-GP service in Crossmolina, while they seek applications for the vacant Lahardane role.

The RIO have said that the meeting will take place this Friday morning at 10:00am at the Primary Care Centre in Claremorris.

A delegation from the community has been selected to attend along with members of the HSE.

RIO Leader Gerry Loftus will be among those in attendance.

Deputy Dara Calleary will chair the meeting.

It has also been suggested to the HSE that consideration be given to all four current Mayo TDs to attend.