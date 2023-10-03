A motion going before TDs later will call for childcare fees to be slashed by a two thirds.

Sinn Féin says the cost of living crisis has left many small providers on the brink of closure, leaving parents with fewer options and soaring costs.

It's also calling on the government to increase funding so wages can be raised - warning that many staff are being forced out of the industry.

The party's Spokesperson for Children, Kathleen Funchion, says, ultimately, Ireland needs to transition to a public childcare service: