Rank and file Gardaí­ are withdrawing overtime today as their protest against a pre-Covid roster escalates.

The Garda Representative Association remains locked in a dispute with Commissioner Drew Harris over the scheduled return of the old roster on November 6th.

GRA members intend to withdraw their voluntary overtime every Tuesday in October, with threats of a 'blue flu' in November if the commissioner doesn't defer his plans.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says she's been assured there will be sufficient cover today - but GRA President, Brendan O'Connor isn't so sure: