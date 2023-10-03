The funeral arrangements for the late Tom Niland of Doonflin, Skreen in County Sligo have been announced.

Mr Niland (75) passed away on Saturday September 30 at Sligo University Hospital.

He was left in a serious condition in hospital following an aggravated burglary at his home on January 18 2022.

A farmer, he lived alone and was left with serious head and upper body injuries as a result of the attack.

He had been on a ventilator in ICU, unable to walk or talk and paralysed from the neck down since the incident at his home.

Gardaí confirmed Mr Niland had passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning at Sligo University Hospital, where he had been since the attack.

Tom will repose at Sweeney’s funeral home in Dromore West tomorrow (Wednesday) evening from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral will arrive at St Adamnan’s church, Skreen at 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass will be on Thursday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/skreen .