Former Junior Minister and TD John Perry has today called for local representatives in the Ballymote and Tubbercurry area to save the Art Deco Arts Centre – located in Ballymote – from being turned into a library.

Mr Perry was partly responsible for securing over 400,000 euro in funding for the renovation of the former Abbey Centre Cinema into a purpose-built Arts Centre in 2012.

He says that there are ample buildings available in the town that could be identified for a library without taking the arts facility away from the town.

Mr Perry, speaking on this morning’s Tommy Marren show, also said that the arts centre was an inappropriate location for a library due to parking restrictions and its close proximity to the local cattle mart and schools and he now plans on calling a public meeting in order to gauge public support on maintaining the building as an arts and cultural centre: