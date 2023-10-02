At least 150 jobs have been announced for a company based in Galway.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise have made the announcement today of over 150 technical roles to their Global Centre of Excellence for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in Galway.

This new centre, according to the company, is integral to the development of their GreenLake platform for their Hybrid Cloud solutions.

The system gives the cloud experience wherever the apps and data live on your device.

Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said that this helps Galway’s thriving tech hub to grow from strength to strength, and this expansion provides excellent employment opportunities for tech talent from graduates to experienced tech professionals.

HPE GreenLake supports 27,000 customers across the globe, powering more than 3.4 million connected devices.