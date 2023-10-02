Urgent support is needed for sheep and suckler farmers who continue to deal with increasing costs in very turbulent markets.

That's the view of Micheal McDonnell National Vice-President of the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) who says a high level of uncertainty remains for suckler farmers.

For sheep farmers the last year has, he stated “been extraordinarily difficult for both finishers and those selling store lambs and as we move into October, the prospects of any major improvement this year seems quite remote.”

These Mr. McDonnell maintained are factors the Government must consider as they finalise details around the upcoming budget.

Currently across our suckler and sheep sectors we have he stated “a number of schemes that are both underfunded and poorly targeted with a high percentage of the monies going to everyone bar the farmer.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew......