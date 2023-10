Up to 30 thousand people on their 3rd or subsequent provisional licence have never sat a driving test.

In some cases learners have been driving on Irish roads for over 30 years without ever holding a full licence.

The figures, which span the period from 1994 to now, were supplied to the Irish Times by the Road Safety Authority.

While those on third or subsequent learner permits must show evidence of applying for a test, there is no legal requirement for them to actually sit it.