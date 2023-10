The Covid 19 Autumn Winter booster vaccine and flu jab are starting to be rolled out from today.



The HSE is recommending the covid booster dose for people aged 50 and over and the flu vaccine for those aged 65 and over.



Both jabs are also advised for health and care workers, anyone who is pregnant or has a long term health condition.



Consultant in Public Health Medicine and National Immunisations Lead, Dr Lucy Jessop says the new covid 19 vaccine protects against recent variants.