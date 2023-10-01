There’s currently less than 600 dentists across the country to cater for 1.5 million adult medical card patients.

That’s according to Independent TD Denis Naughten.

A total of 24 dentists have withdrawn from the medical card scheme across Roscommon and Galway over the last five years leaving many patients unable to access dental treatment.

The Roscommon/ Galway Deputy says one of his constituents approached him after ringing every dentists within counties Mayo, Roscommon and Leitrim and still could not get an appointment.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan …