Action is now needed to ensure the safety of all road users as the new, state of the art, Culleens Primary School is ready to open, just off the main Ballina to Killala road.

That’s the view of Ballina based Independent councillor Mark Duffy who called for immediate road safety enhancement works and a reduction in the speed limits at the junction, where parents and school buses will be turning off a main road to access the school.

However, at the monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District the councillor was informed by council management that no speed limit changes can be sought, at present, as the review of speed limits nationally have been temporarily suspended until next year, when government will decide if speed limits will be significantly reduced at all schools. Any changes will then have to be approved by the NTA (National Roads Authority).

Councillor Duffy told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that action is required immediately, and there is no need for any report or study to know that safety around any school has to be a priority and needs to be addressed...