49 percent of people would not encourage a family member to join the Gardai.

That's according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll - following rank-and-file Gardai announcement they will take industrial action over roster disputes.

53 percent of people say they agree with rank-and-file Gardai­ in the dispute, compared to 20 percent who support Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, and 27 percent who are unsure.