A farmer who had been left in a serious condition in hospital following an aggravated burglary at his home in Co Sligo early last year has died.

Tom Niland (75) from Doonflynn, Skreen, Co Sligo who lived alone, was left with serious head and upper body injuries following the attack on Tuesday, January 18 2022.

He had been on a ventilator in ICU, unable to walk or talk and paralysed from the neck down since the incident at his home.

Gardaí have said he died at Sligo University Hospital early this morning, where he had been since the attack.

His family have appealed for privacy at this time.