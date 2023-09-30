The Irish Wheelchair Association are calling on the Government to intervene now to prevent the proposed strike actions and the devastating impact they will have on people with disabilities across the country.

The IWA is a registered charity that is contracted on behalf of the Government to deliver services to people with disabilities across Ireland.

Belmullet based Sinn Fein local Election candidate Rosaleen Lally who is the National Access Programme Manager with the IWA says it's 15 years since IWA employees last got a pay increase.

She says Section 39 organisations like the IWA have been left behind by the HSE, pay restoration happened for HSE workers but not for voluntary and community organisations.

Rosaleen Lally has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.