Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has no plans to lift a freeze on creche fees as providers threaten three more days of strikes.

Sources close to the minister say he is not considering ending the pause on parents’ costs, which is a key condition of Government funding for the sector.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Mr O’Gorman said the freeze is a key element of his plan to reduce parents’ costs.

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) is planning three more days of pre-school and creche closures before Christmas if Budget funding does not meet its expectations.

This follows a major protest by the group outside Leinster House during the week.

Protests also took place in Castlebar on Thursday.

The proposed strikes in which some childcare providers would once again shut their doors are due to happen on October 26, November 9 and December 7.