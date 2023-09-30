Details

The Citizens Assembly on Drugs will meet this weekend and focus on education and prevention measures that have been described as crucial in how we limit the harm caused by drugs.

The meeting will be the final opportunity for members to discuss the substantive issues under consideration before voting on recommendations at the Assembly meeting at the end of October.

Chairman Paul Reid, says the Assembly received almost 800 submissions from the public regarding the issue of drug-use in the past six months.

