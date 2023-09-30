A 16-year-old boy remains in Garda custody this morning following the death of a woman in her 40s in Co. Offaly.



It's believed the boy knew the woman but their relationship is not known.



The alarm was raised when emergency services were called to a home near Tullamore at around 1pm following reports of a violent incident.



Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the woman was attacked and sustained severe injuries at a house about 10km from Tullamore.



Gardaí described the incident afternoon as “violent” and said they are not looking for anyone else.



Gardai said they are aware that images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps and appealed to “anyone who receives the images not to share the content”.



The scene is currently being preserved ahead of a forensic and technical examination.











