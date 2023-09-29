Ireland West Airport has launched its 2023-24 winter schedule with 86 weekly flights to and from 11 UK and European destinations.

As part Ryanair’s largest ever winter schedule over 350,000 seats will be available.

There will also be new weekly winter services to both Lanzarote and Tenerife, and the continued weekly service to Malaga to offer three different winter sun destinations for the first time.

The new daily service to London Heathrow will also continue the strong access to the UK market this winter.

Connecting flights will be available from here to 80 destinations worldwide including Boston, Toronto, New York and Washington.

In addition during the winter season, Ryanair will operate services to and from the UK to Birmingham, East-Midlands (Nottingham), Edinburgh, Liverpool, London (Luton & Stansted) and Manchester.