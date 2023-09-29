Nine Mayo businesses are bidding for success at The Irish Food Awards, Blás na hÉireann, today in Dingle.

The three day event got underway yesterday and winners will be announced later today.

Mayo’s representatives across different categories for the national competition are:

Achill Island Sea Salt

Black Book Foods

Carr and Sons

Jack & Eddie’s

Mescan Brewery

Moylurg Honey

O’Hara’s Bakery

Village Farm

Western Brand Chicken

With over 3,000 products entered in this year’s Blas na hÉireann, making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of.

The competition ramps up year on year, meaning those producers who are short listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.

The Mayo producers are sponsored by LEO Mayo.