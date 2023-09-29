The coroner for Mayo has demanded action on what he has described as a 'notorious stretch of road' on the N5.

Coroner Pat O'Connor was speaking at a recent inquest of a man who lost his life on that road in July last.

He said there have been upwards of a dozen fatal accidents on the three kilometre stretch over the years from Charlestown to Swinford.

Coroner O'Connor believes there's little point in coroners having the power to make recommendations if they are not acted on.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that work has been done on other stretches of national roads in the county where accidents have occurred, and action is needed now on this stretch ....