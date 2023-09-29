An emergency meeting in connection with the provision of a GP service in Lahardane has been organised locally for tomorrow morning at 11.30am.

Gerry Loftus of the Rural Ireland Organisation says the response from the HSE to numerous calls from the community about the cessation of the GP service in Lahardane from Sunday next, eventually secured a less than satisfactory response yesterday.

The post of GP in Lahardane has already been advertised twice by the HSE, without a single applicant seeking the job, and as the present GP is leaving from tomorrow, the large community of north Mayo are being assigned to a two doctor practice in Crossmolina from this Sunday.

Gerry has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan about the need for tomorrow’s emergency meeting and his frustration with the HSE to date on the matter...