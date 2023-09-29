A man is due in court today in relation to an incident involving a knife at a premises in Ballina this week.

Gardaí in Ballina responded to reports of a male brandishing a knife in a threatening manner in the Market Square area on Wednesday evening at approximately 6p.m.

On arrival at the scene, Gardaí followed the man (aged in his mid-30s) where he secured himself in a business premises and threatened to injure himself. N

o other persons were in the business premises at the time.

A hostage barricade situation ensued.

Gardaí brought the incident to a conclusion and the male was arrested and has since been charged.

He is due before Castlebar district court this morning.

Investigations ongoing.