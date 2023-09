Today is Ireland's first ever National Compliment Day.



Youth mental health charity Jigsaw is organising the annual event, as it says research shows a compliment lifts the mood of both the person giving it, and receiving the nice comment.



Jigsaw says the right words at the right time can make a huge difference when a person is feeling stressed or anxious.



But Fundraising Manager Justin McDermott says Irish people aren't great at recieving compliments: