Legitimate protestors were caught up in the middle of the recent protest outside Leinster House, according to Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

Protestors aggressively targeted TDs and Senators who were trying to go in and out of the Dail.

It comes as rank file gardai have threatened effective strike action on November 10th in a dispute over garda rosters.

Commissioner Drew Harris says the way gardai handle aggressive protests needs to be dealt with carefully: