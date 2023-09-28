The man who barricaded himself inside a business premises in Ballina last night armed with a knife remains in Garda custody this evening.

Two staff members, who had been in the shop fled when the man entered.

Gardaí were called to the scene in the Market Square area of the town at around 6pm yesterday.

Local officers were assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit during the operation.

Gardaí brought the incident to a conclusion at around 11pm and the man was arrested.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in County Mayo.

Investigations are ongoing.