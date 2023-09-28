The Garda Representative Association says no progress was made in talks held with the Garda Commissioner this morning.



According to the organisation, Drew Harris is sticking with plans to introduce a new roster on November 6th.



The GRA is threatening effective strike action on November 10th, if the row over rosters isn't resolved, while no overtime will be worked on Tuesdays in October.



In the Dail, the Justice Minister has been accused of being "hands-off" in the dispute between the Garda Commissioner and rank-and-file members.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris insists that he and the Garda management team are available for intensive talks with the representative associations to deliver a new roster.



The Commissioner and Management will meet individually with each of the Garda Associations next week as efforts continue to resolve the dispute.